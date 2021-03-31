Week of Engineering – Engineering Transfer Parents Meet and Greet: 6 p.m. April 6. Zoom. Join CSM and its Engineering transfer partner institutions as they talk about their programs. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/week-of-engineering-transfer-partners.html.

Guided Pathway Nights – STEM: 6 p.m. April 7. Zoom.Guided Pathways at CSM are an intuitive way to navigate the options and opportunities as you pursue an education in STEM with both credit and non-credit programs. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/guided-pathway-night-stem.html.

Provocations: 6:30 p.m. April 15. Zoom. CSM Faculty Excellence Lecture Series Provocations features Communication, Arts and Humanities Professor George Bedell who will present “By Mourning Tongues” – a portfolio of images surrounding cultural rituals for memorializing dead and explore literary and historical references to those rituals. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/provocations-series-george-bedell.html.

Week of Engineering Event: 6:30 p.m. April 8. Zoom. Learn about CSM’s partnership with the University of Maryland (UMD) and the Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWC) and how CSM’s Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering programs provide students the opportunity to earn their Associate of Science in Engineering, transfer to UMD as a junior, and earn internships and possible employment at NAWC upon graduation. Free Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/night-of-engineering.html.

Guided Pathway Nights: Health Pathway. 6 p.m. April 14. Zoom. Choose the Guided Pathway Night event that matches your interests and learn more about the pathway, including career opportunities, course offerings, stackable credentials, advising, and more. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/guided-pathway-night-health.html.

‘Public Attitudes on Race in America’: 7 p.m. April 14. Zoom. The public is invited join Center for the Study of Democracy Director Antonio Ugues in discussing race in the U.S. during group discussions, and reflection opportunities to work on bridging the gaps that divide our communities. Hosted by CSM’s Equity and Inclusive Diversity Office and SMCM’s Center for the Study of Democracy and Office of Inclusive Diversity, Equity, Access, and Accountability. Registration is required for this free Zoom event. https://smcm.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwscO-rqj0vG9R-6xkkmd0B6OaNjJjGW0FE.

CSM Connections Literary Series: Poet Sharon Olds. 1 p.m. April 21. Zoom. Poet Sharon Olds will read from and discuss her award-winning collection of poetry. RSVP’s are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/connections-sharon-olds.html.

Guided Pathway Nights: Education and Public Service.. 6 p.m. April 21. Zoom. Choose the Guided Pathway Night event that matches your interests and learn more about the pathway, including career opportunities, course offerings, stackable credentials, advising, and more. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/guided-pathway-night-education.html.

Virtual Open House: 5 p.m. April 22. Zoom. Join CSM to hear from students, professors, and leadership and see what makes CSM the right choice for reaching your goals. RSVP’s are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/open-house.html.

Guided Pathway Nights: Trades, Transportation and Energy. 6 p.m. April 28. Zoom. Choose the Guided Pathway Night event that matches your interests and learn more about the pathway, including career opportunities, course offerings, stackable credentials, advising, credit and non-credit and more. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/guided-pathway-night-trades.html.

Like this: Like Loading...