DETROIT — General Motors Co. is recalling certain 2021 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savanna vehicles with 6.6-liter gas engines for a short circuit that could cause a battery fire.

The recall affects 10,176 vehicles in the U.S., GM spokesman Dan Flores said. “In certain circumstances, anti-rotation tabs on the positive battery cable terminals may come in contact with a fuse block assembly attachment post, causing a short circuit,” Flores said in a statement. “GM is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with this condition.” A short circuit could cause a low battery voltage warning, the …

