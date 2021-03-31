La Plata, MD- The Charles County Public School System conducted a survey between March 17-23, 2021 concerning how the community felt about School Resources Officers (SRO’s) in the school system.
Charles County Senator Arthur Ellis introduced Senate Bill SB0245, which,” Prohibits a school resource officer from entering a school building except if summoned by a school administrator or official to respond to an emergency involving violence or the threat of violence, to participate in certain training, or to use certain facilities; requiring a school resource officer to conceal any firearms except under certain circumstances; requiring a school resource officer to wear civilian clothing, and prohibiting a school resource officer from participating in the routine school discipline of a student.” This bill is currently in committee, along with other similar bills concerning SRO’s in Maryland Schools. No bill has been put into law at this time.
Recently some Maryland school districts have removed SRO’s altogether. Two weeks ago Montgomery County fully funded their schools with $2.7 billion but removed SRO’s completely. “They will not be stationed in the schools; they’re not going to be parked in the parking lot; they are not going to be walking on the grounds. They will literally be out in the community, available to the schools,” County Executive Marc Elrich said.
The Charles Co survey was taken by 5,637 individuals of which 92% were residents of Charles County.
Below are the results provided by Charles County:
Survey Results – School Resource Officers
5,627 respondents completed the survey.
Are you a resident of Charles County?
- Yes 5,205 92.50 percent
- No 225 4 percent
- No answer 197 3.50 percent
What is your role in the community?
- CCPS employee 918 16.31 percent
- Parent/Guardian of student 3,091 54.93 percent
- Student 1,087 19.32 percent
- Community member 506 8.99 percent
- No answer 25 .44 percent
How would you describe the role of School Resource Officers (SROs) in maintaining a safe learning environment in CCPS schools?
- Extremely important 4,043 71.85 percent
- Important 916 16.28 percent
- Somewhat important 409 7.27 percent
- Not important 231 4.11 percent
- No answer 28 .50 percent
Were you aware there was an SRO assigned to all middle and high schools during the 2019-20 school year?
- Yes 4,840 86.01 percent
- No 758 13.47 percent
- No answer 29 .52 percent
Do you think CCPS should have an SRO in every elementary school?
- Yes 4,153 73.80 percent
- No 1,440 25.59 percent
- No answer 34 .60 percent
How important to you feel it is to have SROs assigned to CCPS schools?
- Extremely important 4,106 72.97 percent
- Important 981 17.43 percent
- Not needed 347 6.17 percent
- Indifferent 169 3.00 percent
- No answer 24 .43 percent
Please evaluate the following:
SROs build positive relationships within the school community.
- Strongly disagree 737 13.10 percent
- Disagree 235 4.18 percent
- Neutral 680 12.08 percent
- Agree 1053 18.71 percent
- Strongly agree 2902 51.57 percent
- No answer 20 .36 percent
SROs promote a safe learning environment.
- Strongly disagree 700 12.44 percent
- Disagree 210 3.73 percent
- Neutral 537 9.54 percent
- Agree 1,137 20.21 percent
- Strongly agree 3,015 53.58 percent
- No answer 28 .50 percent
SROs provide an atmosphere of support and nurturing in CCPS schools.
- Strongly disagree 740 13.15 percent
- Disagree 290 5.15 percent
- Neutral 721 12.81 percent
- Agree 1,082 19.23 percent
- Strongly agree 2,765 49.14 percent
- No answer 29 .52 percent
Open responses
1,214 or 21.59 percent of respondents provided comments about the program.