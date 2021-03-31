La Plata, MD- The Charles County Public School System conducted a survey between March 17-23, 2021 concerning how the community felt about School Resources Officers (SRO’s) in the school system.

Charles County Senator Arthur Ellis introduced Senate Bill SB0245, which,” Prohibits a school resource officer from entering a school building except if summoned by a school administrator or official to respond to an emergency involving violence or the threat of violence, to participate in certain training, or to use certain facilities; requiring a school resource officer to conceal any firearms except under certain circumstances; requiring a school resource officer to wear civilian clothing, and prohibiting a school resource officer from participating in the routine school discipline of a student.” This bill is currently in committee, along with other similar bills concerning SRO’s in Maryland Schools. No bill has been put into law at this time.

Recently some Maryland school districts have removed SRO’s altogether. Two weeks ago Montgomery County fully funded their schools with $2.7 billion but removed SRO’s completely. “They will not be stationed in the schools; they’re not going to be parked in the parking lot; they are not going to be walking on the grounds. They will literally be out in the community, available to the schools,” County Executive Marc Elrich said.

The Charles Co survey was taken by 5,637 individuals of which 92% were residents of Charles County.

Below are the results provided by Charles County:

Survey Results – School Resource Officers

5,627 respondents completed the survey.

Are you a resident of Charles County?

Yes 5,205 92.50 percent

No 225 4 percent

No answer 197 3.50 percent

What is your role in the community?

CCPS employee 918 16.31 percent

Parent/Guardian of student 3,091 54.93 percent

Student 1,087 19.32 percent

Community member 506 8.99 percent

No answer 25 .44 percent

How would you describe the role of School Resource Officers (SROs) in maintaining a safe learning environment in CCPS schools?

Extremely important 4,043 71.85 percent

Important 916 16.28 percent

Somewhat important 409 7.27 percent

Not important 231 4.11 percent

No answer 28 .50 percent

Were you aware there was an SRO assigned to all middle and high schools during the 2019-20 school year?

Yes 4,840 86.01 percent

No 758 13.47 percent

No answer 29 .52 percent

Do you think CCPS should have an SRO in every elementary school?

Yes 4,153 73.80 percent

No 1,440 25.59 percent

No answer 34 .60 percent

How important to you feel it is to have SROs assigned to CCPS schools?

Extremely important 4,106 72.97 percent

Important 981 17.43 percent

Not needed 347 6.17 percent

Indifferent 169 3.00 percent

No answer 24 .43 percent

Please evaluate the following:

SROs build positive relationships within the school community.

Strongly disagree 737 13.10 percent

Disagree 235 4.18 percent

Neutral 680 12.08 percent

Agree 1053 18.71 percent

Strongly agree 2902 51.57 percent

No answer 20 .36 percent

SROs promote a safe learning environment.

Strongly disagree 700 12.44 percent

Disagree 210 3.73 percent

Neutral 537 9.54 percent

Agree 1,137 20.21 percent

Strongly agree 3,015 53.58 percent

No answer 28 .50 percent

SROs provide an atmosphere of support and nurturing in CCPS schools.

Strongly disagree 740 13.15 percent

Disagree 290 5.15 percent

Neutral 721 12.81 percent

Agree 1,082 19.23 percent

Strongly agree 2,765 49.14 percent

No answer 29 .52 percent

Open responses

1,214 or 21.59 percent of respondents provided comments about the program.

Like this: Like Loading...