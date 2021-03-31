La Plata, MD- The Charles County Public School System conducted a survey between March 17-23, 2021 concerning how the community felt about School Resources Officers (SRO’s) in the school system.

Charles County Senator Arthur Ellis introduced Senate Bill SB0245, which,” Prohibits a school resource officer from entering a school building except if summoned by a school administrator or official to respond to an emergency involving violence or the threat of violence, to participate in certain training, or to use certain facilities; requiring a school resource officer to conceal any firearms except under certain circumstances; requiring a school resource officer to wear civilian clothing, and prohibiting a school resource officer from participating in the routine school discipline of a student.” This bill is currently in committee, along with other similar bills concerning SRO’s in Maryland Schools. No bill has been put into law at this time.

Recently some Maryland school districts have removed SRO’s altogether. Two weeks ago Montgomery County fully funded their schools with $2.7 billion but removed SRO’s completely. “They will not be stationed in the schools; they’re not going to be parked in the parking lot; they are not going to be walking on the grounds. They will literally be out in the community, available to the schools,” County Executive Marc Elrich said.

The Charles Co survey was taken by 5,637 individuals of which 92% were residents of Charles County.

Below are the results provided by Charles County:

Survey Results – School Resource Officers

5,627 respondents completed the survey.

Are you a resident of Charles County?

  • Yes                                                                  5,205                           92.50 percent
  • No                                                                   225                              4 percent
  • No answer                                                       197                             3.50 percent

What is your role in the community?

  • CCPS employee                                              918                              16.31 percent
  • Parent/Guardian of student                       3,091                         54.93 percent
  • Student                                                           1,087                           19.32 percent
  • Community member                                       506                              8.99 percent
  • No answer                                                       25                               .44 percent

How would you describe the role of School Resource Officers (SROs) in maintaining a safe learning environment in CCPS schools?

  • Extremely important                                       4,043                           71.85 percent 
  • Important                                                        916                             16.28 percent
  • Somewhat important                                      409                              7.27 percent
  • Not important                                                 231                              4.11 percent
  • No answer                                                       28                               .50 percent

Were you aware there was an SRO assigned to all middle and high schools during the 2019-20 school year?

  • Yes                                                                  4,840                           86.01 percent
  • No                                                                   758                              13.47 percent
  • No answer                                                       29                                .52 percent

Do you think CCPS should have an SRO in every elementary school?

  • Yes                                                                  4,153                           73.80 percent
  • No                                                                   1,440                           25.59 percent
  • No answer                                                       34                               .60 percent

How important to you feel it is to have SROs assigned to CCPS schools?

  • Extremely important                                       4,106                           72.97 percent 
  • Important                                                        981                              17.43 percent
  • Not needed                                                    347                               6.17 percent
  • Indifferent                                                       169                              3.00 percent
  • No answer                                                       24                               .43 percent

Please evaluate the following:

SROs build positive relationships within the school community.

  • Strongly disagree                                            737                              13.10 percent
  • Disagree                                                          235                              4.18 percent
  • Neutral                                                            680                              12.08 percent
  • Agree                                                              1053                            18.71 percent                         
  • Strongly agree                                                 2902                            51.57 percent                         
  • No answer                                                       20                                .36 percent

SROs promote a safe learning environment.

  • Strongly disagree                                            700                              12.44 percent
  • Disagree                                                          210                              3.73 percent
  • Neutral                                                            537                              9.54 percent
  • Agree                                                              1,137                             20.21 percent
  • Strongly agree                                                 3,015                           53.58 percent
  • No answer                                                       28                                .50 percent

SROs provide an atmosphere of support and nurturing in CCPS schools.

  • Strongly disagree                                            740                              13.15 percent
  • Disagree                                                          290                             5.15 percent
  • Neutral                                                            721                              12.81 percent
  • Agree                                                              1,082                           19.23 percent
  • Strongly agree                                                 2,765                          49.14 percent
  • No answer                                                       29                               .52 percent

Open responses

1,214 or 21.59 percent of respondents provided comments about the program.

