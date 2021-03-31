The NFL expects to have players on the field for spring workouts and is incentivizing teams and players to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The league isn’t requiring anyone to be vaccinated, but a Wednesday memo from the NFL management council told teams to expect protocols to be amended and possibly even relaxed for individuals and clubs that achieve a certain rate of vaccination.

“It is expected that the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols will be amended in the coming months to eliminate a number of significant restrictions for vaccinated individuals,” the memo read, “such as the need to participate in …

