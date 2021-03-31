BUENA VISTA, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (4-4, 2-0 C2C) traveled to Southern Virginia University to take on the Knights (0-8, 0-4 C2C) in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action on Tuesday (Mar. 30). The Seahawks swept the Knights by taking game one 11-3 and game two 8-0.

How It Happened (Game One)

The Seahawks grabbed the lead early when Sam Smith grounded out to short to plate Derrick Booker in the first inning of action. After a scoreless second frame, St. Mary’s College tacked on three more runs in the third inning to jump out to a 4-0 advantage. Jake Wood , Joey Bryner , and Brady Waters all brought home runs.

grounded out to short to plate in the first inning of action. After a scoreless second frame, St. Mary’s College tacked on three more runs in the third inning to jump out to a 4-0 advantage. and all brought home runs. In the sixth, Sam Ja mes made contact and put the ball in play, forcing a fielding error from the Knights, which plated B. Waters. The Knights responded with one run in the bottom half of the inning to bring the score to 5-1 in favor of the Seahawks.

mes made contact and put the ball in play, forcing a fielding error from the Knights, which plated B. Waters. The Knights responded with one run in the bottom half of the inning to bring the score to 5-1 in favor of the Seahawks. The Seahawks led 7-3 in the ninth inning and sealed the victory with four more runs to end the game. Wood started out the inning with his first home run of the season. Next, Connor Coursey lined a RBI double to right-center to add another run. Lastly, B. Waters smacked a RBI single to right field to extend the Seahawk lead to eight.

Inside the Box Score (Game One)

Wood led the Seahawks from the plate with three hits, two RBI, and one home run. Wood also added two runs to his stat line. Additionally, Dillon Waters tallied three hits, two runs, and drew one walk. B Waters recorded a team-best three RBI.

tallied three hits, two runs, and drew one walk. B Waters recorded a team-best three RBI. Tyson Johnson pitched seven strong innings, recording four strikeouts and only allowing three earned runs. Johnson earned his first victory on the mound for the season. Jake Wills pitched in relief, holding the Knights scoreless and ringing up two batters.

How It Happened (Game Two)

Game two was dominated by the Seahawks on the offensive and defensive ends. D. Waters started off the scoring with a RBI single to short to bring home Wood. After two scoreless innings, St. Mary’s College added two more runs in the fourth frame to extend their lead to 3-0. Wood knocked in a RBI single and Bryner made contact to force an error from the Knights to plate Booker.

The Seahawks tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning to take a commanding 6-0 lead. Booker drilled a RBI double, Bryner brought home Booker on a fielder’s choice, and D. Waters lined a RBI single to right field. A passed ball in the seventh inning brought home Smith. In the ninth, Smith recorded a RBI single to seal the 8-0 victory for the Seahawks.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Wood led the Seahawks from the plate with three hits, one RBI, and one run. D. Waters tallied a team-high two RBI and also notched two hits.

D. Waters started for the Seahawks on the mound and pitched seven complete innings. The senior recorded four strikeouts allowed zero runs and earned the victory. Mark Smith pitched two innings in relief and rung up three batters.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 1 vs. Wilson College | 12 PM (DH) | Hawk’s Nest

Like this: Like Loading...