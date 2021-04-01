ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, according to CDC data, Maryland has surpassed 75% of Marylanders 65 and older receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland has arrived at this milestone at a faster rate than 30 other states.

“We have placed Maryland’s seniors at the forefront of our statewide vaccination strategy, and as nursing home outbreaks and deaths continue to decline, we are seeing those efforts pay off in a big way,” said Governor Hogan. “If you know a senior who has not yet been vaccinated, please reach out to encourage them and help them to pre-register or make an appointment.”

In December, Maryland was one of the first states to activate the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Program, and ranks 13th in the country for doses administered at long-term care facilities.

Each week, the state has continued to expand efforts to vaccinate seniors, standing up a dedicated call center, partnering with hospital systems to hold clinics at independent living facilities, piloting clinics at adult daycare centers, and bringing primary care providers online.

Marylanders eligible in Phase 1, 2A, and 2B are all eligible to pre-register for an appointment at the state’s mass vaccination sites or the new federal site in Prince George’s County. Marylanders can pre-register by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

Like this: Like Loading...