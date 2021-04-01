ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (2-5, 0-1 C2C) hosted the Hampden-Sydney College Tigers (6-1, 3-0 ODAC) on Wednesday (Mar. 31) night at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. The Seahawks fell to the Tigers 18-7 in non-conference action.

St. Mary’s College – 7, Hampden-Sydney College – 18

How It Happened

The first quarter of action was competitive as both the Seahawks and Tigers scored three goals each. Hampden-Sydney tallied the first score of the game, but the Seahawks responded 30 seconds later with a goal from Abe Hubbard . With the score tied at one, the Tigers recorded back-to-back goals to jump out to a 3-1 advantage. Next, St. Mary’s College ended the first frame with a two-goal run to even the score at three. Jude B rown and Hubbard found the back of the net during the run.

Hampden-Sydney controlled the second stanza of play and outscored the Seahawks 5-1. The Seahawks allowed a four-goal run to start the second and fell behind 7-3. St. Mary's College slowed the Tiger momentum with an unassisted goal from Jeremiah Clemmer to trim the Tiger lead to three. Hampden-Sydney tallied the final goal of the first half and the Seahawks headed into halftime trailing 8-4.

The third quarter of action was dominated by the Tigers as they scored eight unanswered goals to take a commanding 16-4 lead. Hampden-Sydney also notched the first goal of the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 17-4. The Seahawks finished the game strong by outscoring the Tigers 3-1. Jack Brocato , Austin Borns , and Walker Krizman netted the final three goals of the contest for the Seahawks.

Inside the Box Score

Hubbard, Clemmer, Brown, and Borns led the Seahawks on the offensive end with two points each. On the defensive end, Tommy Rinder led the Seahawks with three caused turnovers, while Ethan Little gathered a team-high three ground balls.

DJ Walker and Kyrle Preis split time in goal in the contest. Walker collected five saves and Preis totaled four.

Jack Hayden and Jared Medwar led the Tigers with four points each.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 3 at Mary Washington | 1 PM | Battleground Athletic Complex

