ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (2-5, 0-1 C2C) hosted the Hampden-Sydney College Tigers (6-1, 3-0 ODAC) on Wednesday (Mar. 31) night at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. The Seahawks fell to the Tigers 18-7 in non-conference action.
St. Mary’s College – 7, Hampden-Sydney College – 18
How It Happened
- The first quarter of action was competitive as both the Seahawks and Tigers scored three goals each. Hampden-Sydney tallied the first score of the game, but the Seahawks responded 30 seconds later with a goal from Abe Hubbard. With the score tied at one, the Tigers recorded back-to-back goals to jump out to a 3-1 advantage. Next, St. Mary’s College ended the first frame with a two-goal run to even the score at three. Jude Brown and Hubbard found the back of the net during the run.
- Hampden-Sydney controlled the second stanza of play and outscored the Seahawks 5-1. The Seahawks allowed a four-goal run to start the second and fell behind 7-3. St. Mary’s College slowed the Tiger momentum with an unassisted goal from Jeremiah Clemmer to trim the Tiger lead to three. Hampden-Sydney tallied the final goal of the first half and the Seahawks headed into halftime trailing 8-4.
- The third quarter of action was dominated by the Tigers as they scored eight unanswered goals to take a commanding 16-4 lead. Hampden-Sydney also notched the first goal of the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 17-4. The Seahawks finished the game strong by outscoring the Tigers 3-1. Jack Brocato, Austin Borns, and Walker Krizman netted the final three goals of the contest for the Seahawks.
Inside the Box Score
- Hubbard, Clemmer, Brown, and Borns led the Seahawks on the offensive end with two points each. On the defensive end, Tommy Rinder led the Seahawks with three caused turnovers, while Ethan Little gathered a team-high three ground balls.
- DJ Walker and Kyrle Preis split time in goal in the contest. Walker collected five saves and Preis totaled four.
- Jack Hayden and Jared Medwar led the Tigers with four points each.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 3 at Mary Washington | 1 PM | Battleground Athletic Complex