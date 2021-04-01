NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The No. 20 St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (3-2, 0-2 C2C) traveled to No. 23 Christopher Newport University (6-3, 1-1 C2C) on Wednesday (Mar. 31) afternoon to take on the Captains in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks were downed in the ranked matchup by a final score of 9-6

No. 20 St. Mary’s College – 6, No. 23 Christopher Newport University – 9

How It Happened

The Seahawks fell behind early with back-to-back goals from CNU. Trailing 2-0 at the 18:19 mark of the first half, the Seahawks cut the Captain lead in half when Lucy Gussio found Erin Ca rmody for the score. From there, the Seahawks were shut down on the offensive end and didn’t find the back of the net for the remainder of the first half. The Captains, however, ended the opening half with a three-goal run and took a 5-1 lead over the Seahawks into halftime.

CNU brought their momentum from the first half into the second with another three-goal run to stretch their advantage to 8-1. Down by seven, the Seahawks put up a valiant effort for a comeback, netting five goals in a 10-minute span to trim the Captain lead to two with 2:07 remaining. Gussio recorded three goals during the run, while Erin Piper and Kelly Emge each found the back of the net once. With short time remaining, CNU scored a goal and sealed the 9-6 victory.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Gussio led the Seahawks on the offensive end with a total of six points, tallying three goals and three assists. Piper followed with one goal and one assist, respectively. Defensively, Stephanie Heffron led St. Mary’s College with four caused turnovers, five ground balls, and five draw controls. In goal, Aimee Uibel collected 11 saves.

Kelsey Winters led the Captains with a total of four points off of four assists.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 5 vs. No. 23 Christopher Newport | 4 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

