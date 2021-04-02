April 2021 Event Schedule

Friday, April 02, 2021: JobSource Mobile Career Center https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4757876 1:00pm-4:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. NEW LOCATION:Rod & Reel Parking Lot 4160 Mears Ave, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732. This 38′ mobile center features 11 computer workstations, smart board instructional technology, satellite internet access, exterior audio visual and broadcasting capabilities; state-of-the-art workforce applications and connectivity for wireless mobile device access. Rod & Reel Parking Lot 4160 Mears Ave, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732. Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch, 3819 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, 410-257-2411. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, April 03, 2021: Garden Smarter: Gardening in Climate Change: https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4754040 10:00am-11:30am. Join us on Zoom! Coping with extreme weather events challenges all gardeners. From choosing plants to gardening practices, you can improve the environment, and mitigate carbon emissions. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, April 05, 2021: A Social History of English Afternoon Tea https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4994781 . 6:00pm-7:00pm. Learn how tea drinking was first introduced into England, and how afternoon tea was popularised and became the social institution. This talk includes delicious tea menu items; customs and etiquette surrounding afternoon tea; examples of the finest silver and porcelain tea ware, and the rise of public tea rooms and dances. Please note that registration closes 3 hours before the event begins. Hosted by Worcester County Library. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, April 06, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Hallowing Point Park https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943500. 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at the Hallowing Point Park Concession Stand Field! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Hallowing Point Park Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, April 06, 2021: Disability 101: https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4994789 2:00pm-3:00pm. Please join us as Matthew Baxter from the Social Security Administration focuses on the process of applying for disability benefits and appealing unfavorable decisions. Hosted by Worcester County Library. Please note that registration ends 24 hours before the program begins. Not a Zoom fan? Join us by telephone by calling the ‘301’ number on the Zoom link. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, April 06, 2021: There is an “I” in Quality: https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5004378 6:30pm-8:30pm. Running a licensed childcare is no small feat! This webinar will support you on your journey to provide the highest quality program you can. Learn how to add a personal touch to your care and teaching, explore professionalism in your field, and build an ethical and inclusive learning environment. We will also discuss how the Maryland EXCELS rating program can put your childcare on the map! Participants will receive 2 Core of Knowledge hours. Open to staff from all licensed child cares, early learning centers, and pre-K programs. This monthly series is co-hosted by Calvert Library and the Calvert County Family Daycare Association. Presented by MSDE.Please register for each session individually. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, April 06, 2021: Writers By the Bay https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4854149 7:30pm-9:00pm. Looking for a writers’ group? All writers and would-be writers are welcome to come for critique & camaraderie. Please email pfwriter@comcast.net or DACwriter@verizon.net to receive the link to join the meeting. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, April 07, 2021: Dungeons & Dragons – ADULT (Zoom/Roll20) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5001318. 6:00pm-9:00pm. Come have fun with D&D, a role playing game for adults of all experience levels. Registration required. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, April 07, 2021: Book Discussion (Zoom): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4660438 6:00pm-8:00pm. Join us this month to discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Hosted by Calvert Library Southern Branch and Lotus Kitchen, via Zoom. Please register to receive an emailed link to the discussion. The even begins at 6:30 p.m., but you may log in as early as 6:00 p.m. to chat. Registration closes at 6p.m. the day before the event. Zoom http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, April 08, 2021: Teen Gaming Thursday (DISCORD) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4905538 4:00pm-5:00pm. Teens! Join us Thursday afternoons for gaming! We’ll have a variety of games on offer like Among Us, Jackbox, and Codenames starting at 4 pm each Thursday. Register for the invitation to join our Discord server if you haven’t already done so. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, April 08, 2021: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support (Zoom) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4896183 7:00pm-8:00pm. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Facilitated by Jeannette Findley & JC Hooker. The link to participate in this Zoom meeting will be emailed to all registrants an hour before the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, April 10, 2021: Poets’ Circle (Online) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4782066 9:00am-10:00am. Beginner or big-time, confident or compulsive, stuck or star-lit! All are welcome. Expect a friendly session of discussion, editing and support. Register to receive a link to participate an hour before the event. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, April 10, 2021: Garden Smarter: Companion Planting https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4754041 10:00am-11:30am. Join us on Zoom! Learn about beneficial crop relationships, keep insect pests away, attract beneficial insects, enhance the health of garden soil, and grow great tasting veggies. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, April 10, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Fairview Branch https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943488 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun on the lawn at the Fairview Branch! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Fairview Branch Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943503 10:00am-10:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at Annmarie Sculpture Garden! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. . Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021: Disability 102: https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4994797 2:00pm-3:00pm. Matthew Baxter from the Social Security Administration is back to discuss work incentives for individuals already receiving disability benefits through either the Social Security or SSI program who are interested in re-entering the workforce without negatively impacting their benefits. Please note that registration ends 24 hours before the event begins. Hosted by Worcester County Library. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021: STEAMakers: Art Machines Kit & Live FutureMakers Event https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4940333 6:30pm-7:15pm. Bring a sculpture to life! Learn about levers and fulcra as you engineer three sculptures that are designed to move. Register children individually to reserve their supply kit. Pick up your kit beginning March 9 at any branch or through curbside appointment. Link to live Zoom event with STEM coaches from FutureMakers will be sent via email one day prior to event. Kit has small parts, for ages 5+. For those unable to attend, the live event will be recorded and the link will be provided to registrants via email. The kits and live event are intended for elementary aged children. Warning: Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Not for children under the age of 3? If you would like to pickup your kit through a curbside appointment please put in the Notes section that you would like your STEAMaker kits and list the name(s) of the registrants you are picking up for. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021: MD DOL Veterans Program Outreach (Online) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4851161 11:00am-12:00pm. Representatives from the Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program will be taking appointments via phone, Zoom, or Google Meets app to meet with veterans seeking employment. Register and you will be contacted to schedule a meeting date and time from 10:00am-12:00pm on the second and fourth Wednesday’s of every month. By registering, you are agreeing that your contact information will be shared with Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center (AJC). http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021: Southern Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group (Zoom) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4940912 3:00pm-4:00pm. This is a group for caregivers of loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease. Register by emailing Rev. Charles Harrell: charrell@asbury.org or Dennis Poremski: dporemski@asbury.org. You will receive a Zoom link just before the group meets. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, April 15, 2021: Teen Gaming Thursday (DISCORD) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4905539 4:00pm-5:00pm. Teens! Join us Thursday afternoons for gaming! We’ll have a variety of games on offer like Among Us, Jackbox, and Codenames starting at 4 pm each Thursday. Register for the invitation to join our Discord server if you haven’t already done so. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, April 15, 2021: TACOS Teen Advisory Council of Students (DISCORD) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4902228 5:00pm-6:00pm. Teens! Calvert Library needs you! We want the library to be a safe space where teens can hang out and freely access books and information. We can’t do this in our buildings right now, but we still want to assist teens virtually. TACOS meets monthly to help us with our events and services. You can receive 1 Service Learning hour for each meeting. Register for the invite to our Discord server. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Friday, April 16, 2021: Writers By the Bay https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4854166 7:30pm-9:00pm. Looking for a writers’ group? All writers and would-be writers are welcome to come for critique & camaraderie. Please email pfwriter@comcast.net or DACwriter@verizon.net to receive the link to join the meeting. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, April 17, 2021: 18th Annual Women of the World Celebration & Awards (Zoom): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4880294 9:45am-11:30am. Join Calvert County Commission for Women’s 18th Annual Women of the World Celebration & Awards Ceremony. Featured keynote speaker will be Yun Jung Yang, Esq., Chair of the MD Commission for Women. A dozen leading women of Calvert County will be honored at the event. Registration required to receive an emailed link to the event is required by April 16. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, April 17, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Kings Landing Park https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943475 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at Pavilion 1 at Kings Landing Park! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. . Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Kings Landing Park Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, April 17, 2021: Dungeons & Dragons – TEENS (Discord/Zoom/Roll20) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5001342 2:00pm-5:00pm. Meet up the 3rd Saturday of each month and have fun with D&D. Players of all levels and interest welcome. Registration required. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, April 17, 2021: Calvert Library Foundation Virtual Art Auction (Online): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4972414 7:00pm-9:00pm. Support Calvert Library from the comfort of your home this year as the Calvert Library Foundation with Marlin Art offers it’s Annual Art Auction. Have fun bidding the evening of the event OR put your minimum and maximum bids for the items you want in during the preview. If you have any questions please contact us at CalvertLibraryFoundation@CalvertLibrary.info http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, April 20, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Kellam’s Field https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943495 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at Kellam’s Field! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Kellam’s Field Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, April 20, 2021: Online Book Discussion (ZOOM): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4846624 7:00pm-8:00pm. Join us this month on Zoom for an online discussion of “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins. Please register so we can email you the link to join the discussion. The link will come an hour before the event. Put a hold on American Dirt here and once it comes in make an appointment to pick it up Curbside or get the ebook from Overdrive. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021: Maryland Workforce Exchange Workshop (Online): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4744534 9:00am-11:00am. Offered by Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center, this is an interactive workshop for resume and cover letter writing help. Looking for a job, or a better job? Don’t miss this free class. Registration closes one day before the event. Job search help is available on https://mwejobs.maryland.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx. By registering for this class, you are agreeing that your contact information will be shared with Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center (AJC). AJC staff, Tanya Wallace, will contact you with initial materials and explain the MWE registration process. If you have questions or do not wish to register on MWE, you can contact Ms. Wallace directly at tanya.wallace@maryland.gov to get help on this topic. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021: Maryland Workforce Exchange Workshop (Online): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4744583 1:00pm-3:00pm. This workshop offered by Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center is for the experienced, seasoned jobseeker who wants to step into a new role! We will cover going after the dream, making your skillset fit into a new career path and most importantly working around that subtle and not-so-subtle age and over-experience barriers. Registration closes one day prior to the event. More job-seeker help is available on https://mwejobs.maryland.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021: Book Discussion (Zoom): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4978616 2:00pm-3:30pm. Join us for a lively discussion about Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate! Register for the discussion and you will receive a link to the zoom event prior to the discussion. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021: Dungeons & Dragons – ADULT (Zoom/Roll20) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5001331 6:00pm-9:00pm. Come have fun with D&D, a role playing game for adults of all experience levels. Registration required. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, April 22, 2021: Teen Gaming Thursday (DISCORD) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4905540 4:00pm-5:00pm. Teens! Join us Thursday afternoons for gaming! We’ll have a variety of games on offer like Among Us, Jackbox, and Codenames starting at 4 pm each Thursday. Register for the invitation to join our Discord server if you haven’t already done so. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, April 24, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943504 10:00am-10:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun at Annmarie Sculpture Garden! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, April 24, 2021: Garden Smarter: Weeds & Ground Covers https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4754042 10:00am-11:30am. Join us on Zoom! Some weeds will be discussed, and what they are telling us about our soil. The use of 10 sun and shade ground covers to use to crowd out weeds, and other methods to reduce weeds in our gardens. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, April 24, 2021: Dungeons & Dragons – TWEENS (Zoom/Roll20) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5001357 2:00pm-5:00pm. Join our Dungeon Master (DM) to learn about D&D and start playing the magical mystical role playing game (RPG)! The DM will bring prepared characters so all you need to do bring is yourself! Registration required. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, April 26, 2021: Monday Night Movie Musings (Zoom): https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4901528 7:00pm-8:00pm. This month’s movie is: “The Sunlit Night”. It is available on Hoopla through Calvert Library. Watch the movie prior to the Zoom event and join us for a lively discussion on Monday night. Please register to receive an emailed link to the Zoom event an hour before it begins. From Hoopla: “The Sunlit Night follows an aspiring painter (Slate) from New York City to the farthest reaches of Arctic Norway for an assignment she hopes will invigorate her work and expand her horizons. In a remote village, among the locals, she meets a fellow New Yorker (Sharp), who has come in search of a proper Viking funeral only to find that the Chief (Galifianakis) is but a re-enactor from Cincinnati. The eclectic crew ranges from “home” to “lost,” within the extreme and dazzling landscape of the Far North. Under a sun that never quite sets, and the high standards of an unforgiving mentor, Frances must navigate between ambition, desire, obligation, and risk in order to find a way forward.”The Sunlit Night http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Storytime Outside @ Fairview Branch https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4943489 11:00am-11:45am. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun on the lawn at the Fairview Branch! Registration is required & attendees will be limited to ensure social distancing. Please register as a group of no more than 6 people. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 5. Storytime will be completely outside, so please bring blankets to sit on and dress for the weather. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of inclement weather, event may be canceled. Registrants will be notified via email of cancellations. Cancellations will also be posted on Calvert Library social media platforms. Fairview Branch Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Books & Toys Book Discussion: https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4929162 8:00pm-9:00pm. Book discussion for Adults, play time for kids! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021: MD DOL Veterans Program Outreach (Online) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4851162 11:00am-12:00pm. Representatives from the Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program will be taking appointments via phone, Zoom, or Google Meets app to meet with veterans seeking employment. Register and you will be contacted to schedule a meeting date and time from 10:00am-12:00pm on the second and fourth Wednesday’s of every month. By registering, you are agreeing that your contact information will be shared with Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center (AJC). http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, April 29, 2021: Teen Gaming Thursday (DISCORD) https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4905541 4:00pm-5:00pm. Teens! Join us Thursday afternoons for gaming! We’ll have a variety of games on offer like Among Us, Jackbox, and Codenames starting at 4 pm each Thursday. Register for the invitation to join our Discord server if you haven’t already done so. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Like this: Like Loading...