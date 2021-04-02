The College of Southern Maryland softball team opened their 2021 season with a sweep of the Harford Community College Fighting Owls on March 17. The Hawks won Game 1 by a score of 10-2 and Game 2 by a score of 16-3 in five innings.

Freshman Kayla Manis delivered the Hawks’ first runs of the season, belting a two-run home run in the first inning. Freshman Emily Sloskey then drove in freshman Jaden Vermillion with a double to left field to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead after the first.

CSM’s bats continued to stay hot, as they drove across three runs in each of the next two innings, increasing their lead to 9-0.

The Fighting Owls picked up two runs in the bottom of the third, but the Hawks tacked on another one of their own in the top of the sixth to secure their first double-digit run total of the season.

Freshman Gabby Cross finished the game 3-3 at the plate with a walk, two RBIs, three runs, and two stolen bases. Freshman Kelsey Culbert also drove in two runs, scored one, and had two hits. Third-year player Rachel Polk went 2-4 with one RBI, one run scored, and had two stolen bases. Sloskey went 3-4 with two RBIs.

Sloskey was also the starting pitcher for CSM. She pitched four innings, gave up two hits, two earned runs, and four walks while striking out five en route to her first collegiate win.

Sloskey started the scoring for the Hawks in Game 2. Her single in the first inning drove in two runs to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead.

CSM plated three runs in the second inning before pouring it on in the fourth inning with nine runs to go up 14-1. They scored two more runs in the fifth to give them the 16-3 victory.

Sloskey earned the win in Game 2 as well, going three innings while allowing only one hit and one run. She also went 2-4 at the dish with two RBIs and a run scored.

Cross led the Hawks in RBIs with three, going 3-5 with three runs and two stolen bases. Freshman Kayla Kern was 3-4 with two RBIs, two runs, and three stolen bases. Culbert collected two hits, two RBIs, two runs, and two stolen bases. Freshman Kaela Gilligan also stole two bags.

The Hawks stole nine bases in Game 2, their most in a game since they stole nine in a 23-0 five-inning victory over the Northern Virginia Community College Nighthawks on April 15, 2019. CSM’s 15 stolen bases over both games against Harford are the most they’ve stolen in a doubleheader since the same April 15, 2019, matchup against NOVA when they stole 11.

