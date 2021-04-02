WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, and Kweisi Mfume today announced $11.9 million in federal funding to boost early childhood education and development across the state.



“This new round of federal funding will expand early learning and development programs for the families that need it most in Maryland,” said the lawmakers. “By investing in Head Start initiatives throughout our state, we can help close racial and socio-economic education gaps and create better opportunities for Maryland children to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

$9,388,860 for YMCA of Central Maryland, Inc. (Baltimore, Md.)

$2,523,558 for the Board of Education of St. Mary’s County (Loveville, Md.)

The lawmakers previously announced more than $3.1 million in federal funding to expand early childhood education services in central and southern Maryland.

Each year, Head Start and Early Head Start programs benefit more than a million families nationwide. More information on the programs and services can be found here.

