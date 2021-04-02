La Plata, MD- Today marks the 34th anniversary of the homicide of Juanita Rollins, a 29-year old resident of La Plata. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Juanita and her family.

On April 2, 1987 at approximately 6:30am, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Goose Creek Drive in La Plata for a death investigation. Upon arrival, officers located a female suffering from multiple injuries.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

