Enjoy cool breezes during a fun evening of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, cocktail reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and delicious dinner at local waterside Morris Point Restaurant during this series of themed cruises throughout the season! Your water tour will include a guide.

The event will begin and end at Morris Point Restaurant, where the Water Taxi will pick everyone up and take them to the St. Clement’s Island Museum for a cocktail reception. Diners will then re-board the boat and experience a narrated tour around St. Clement’s Island before returning to Morris Point Restaurant for dinner.

Tickets are $55 per person. Call museum to book. Only 20 spots per cruise.

Dinner & A Cruise Series

April 25 (2pm – 6pm) The Civil War & St. Clement’s Island

May 16 (4pm – 8pm) Meet Dr. Thomas Gerard

June 13 (4pm-8pm) Maryland’s Beautiful Swimmers

August 1 (4pm – 8pm) Inside Blackistone Lighthouse

October 10 (2pm – 6pm) A Fall Foliage Tour

St. Clement’s Island Museum

38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626

Phone: 301-769-2222

Web : Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

