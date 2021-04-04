This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Advisory for NSWC Dahlgren range testing, April 5-8, 2021:

NSWC Dahlgren will conduct range testing from April 5-8, 2021, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing requires a high volume of rounds fired at a rapid pace across several consecutive days. Test shots will produce continuous LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.

Range Schedule for the week of April 3-9, 2021

Monday, April 5

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create "Loud" noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create "Loud" noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow "O" buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow "N" buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: River Bank Road/Fuze Road

River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

Churchill Range/Harris Range/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, April 6

Testing at: EEA

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create "Loud" noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create "Loud" noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: None

Roads Closed on Station:

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range

Churchill Range/Harris Range EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, April 7

Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create "Loud" noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create "Loud" noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow "O" buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow "N" buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition: Local

Local Other Notifications: None

Thursday, April 8

Testing at: Main Range/PRTR River Operations

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create "Loud" noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create "Loud" noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow "M" buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow "L" buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 15,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Thompson Road/Fuze Road

Holden Road/River Bank Road/Thompson Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Building 152 Barricade/Building 489 Barricade/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Building 152 Barricade/Building 489 Barricade/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition: Overhead

Overhead Other Notifications: None

