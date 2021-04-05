ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (5-5, 3-1 C2C) hosted the Christopher Newport University Captains (9-5, 4-1 C2C) on Sunday (Apr. 4) in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks defeated the Captains 13-12 in walk-off fashion when Connor Coursey delivered the game-winning base hit. The Seahawks handed the Captains their first conference loss of the season and defeated CNU for the first time since April 4, 2015.

St. Mary’s College – 13, Christopher Newport University – 12

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College struck first in the game when Dillon Waters blasted a double to left center to plate Joey Bryner . Trailing 1-0, the Captains captured the lead with six runs between the second and third innings to take a 6-1 advantage. In the bottom of the third, St. Mary’s College cut the CNU lead to four when D. Waters flew out to center for a sacrifice fly to bring home Derrick Booker .

CNU responded with four runs in the fourth inning to jump out to a 10-2 lead. However, the Seahawks kept fighting with four runs between the fifth and sixth innings. D. Waters and Jake Wood drove in one run each, while Coursey brought home two runs to bring the score to 10-6 in favor of the Captains. CNU added one more run in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 11-6.

drove in one run each, while Coursey brought home two runs to bring the score to 10-6 in favor of the Captains. CNU added one more run in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 11-6. Trailing by five runs, the Seahawks began their furious comeback with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and added another three runs in the eighth to even the game at 11. Sam Smith and Brian Sanders both drove in runs in the seventh. In the eighth, Andy Collins stepped up to the plate to pinch hit and put the ball in play, forcing a throwing error from the CNU pitcher to plate two more runs. Coursey capped off the eighth with an RBI double to left field to knot the game up at 11-11.

The Captains attempted to steal the game back in the ninth by tacking on a run to take a 12-11 lead. With three outs left in the game, the Seahawks began their walk-off victory when Sam James drew a walk. Next, Booker reached first on a fielder's choice, but James was called out at second. Jake Wood stepped into the batter's box next and lined a single to left field and advanced Booker to third. After Nathan Brown drew a walk, D. Waters recorded a sacrifice fly, which brought home Booker to even the game at 12. Lastly, Coursey pulled off the late game heroics with he drilled a single into center field to score Wood to complete the Seahawk comeback victory.

Inside the Box Score

Wood recorded a team-best four hits on the afternoon and added one RBI. D. Waters and Coursey both tallied three hits and four RBI each. Booker stole the lone base of the game for the Seahawks.

Tyson Johnson started the game on the mound for St. Mary’s College and threw three innings. Johnson allowed two earned runs and recorded four strikeouts. Jackson Edelman , Jake Wills , and Coursey pitched in relief. Wills recorded two strikeouts and Coursey notched one. Coursey pitched two innings and only allowed one earned run to earn the victory.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 7 vs. Mary Washington | 3 PM | Hawk’s Nest

