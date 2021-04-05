VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Virginia Wesleyan Marlin Collegiate Invitational on Saturday (Apr. 3) afternoon. Below are a few of the top finishes from the meet.

For the men, Avery Arizpe led the Seahawks when he crossed the finish line in first place in the 400M Dash. Arizpe finished with a time of 50.62. St. Mary’s College followed up that finish by capturing another first-place finish in the 800M Run. William Christophel won the event with a time of 2:00.44. Christophel continued his phenomenal day with a second-place finish in the 1500M Run, recording a time of 4:10.54. In the 400M Hurdles, Alexander Behzadi crossed the finish line in fifth place with a time of 1:02.18. Lastly, the Seahawks won the 4x200M Relay. The team of Arizpe, Behzadi, Christophel, and Christopher Kvech finished with a time of 1:40.14.

For the women, Lindsey Stevenson earned a third-place finish in the 800M Run with a time of 2:28.53. Madeleine Blaisdell also finished well in the event with a sixth-place finish. Next, Stevenson won the 1500M Run, crossing the finish line first with a time of 4:59.17. Additionally, Blaisdell recorded a third-place finish in the event with a time of 5:15.50. In the 5000M Run, Stacie Lally finished in fourth place, running a time of 21:12.72.

The Seahawks will be back in action next Saturday (Apr. 10) when they compete in the Salisbury University Eastern Shore Challenge.

