ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (4-5, 2-1 C2C) hosted the Christopher Newport University Captains (9-4, 4-0 C2C) on Saturday (Apr. 3) afternoon at the Hawk’s Nest. The Seahawks fell to the Captains 13-2 in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action.
St. Mary’s College – 2, Christopher Newport University – 13
How It Happened
- The Captains took the lead early in the game, plating two runs in the second inning. From there, Christopher Newport pulled away from the Seahawks with 10 more runs and held a commanding 12-0 advantage over the Seahawks in the fifth inning.
- The Seahawks finally got on the board in the seventh inning. Sam James started the inning with a single, followed by a walk from Derrick Booker. Next, Jake Wood stepped up to the plate and drove a double to left field to clear the bases.
- Leading 12-2, the Captains added another run in the ninth inning to secure the 13-2 victory.
Inside the Box Score
- Wood led the Seahawks from the plate with two hits and two RBI. Additionally, Connor Coursey tied for the team lead with two hits. On the base paths, James hustled for the lone stolen base of the game for the Seahawks.
- Mark Smith started the game on the mound and threw 3.2 innings. The senior recorded two strikeouts and was charged with the loss. Nick Testoni replaced Smith and racked up two strikeouts. Jackson Edelman finished the game for the Seahawks and only allowed one earned run in three innings pitched. Edelman also tallied one strikeout.
- Jay Cassady led the Captains with three hits and two RBI from the plate. Josh Husby started the game on the mound and threw six innings, while keeping the Seahawks scoreless. Husby recorded seven strikeouts and earned the victory.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 4 vs. Christopher Newport | 12 PM | Hawk’s Nest