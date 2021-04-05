CHESTERTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s rowing team were on the road for their first races of the 2021 season this afternoon (Apr. 3)
How it Happened
- The Seahawks competing in the Varsity 8 race had the closest time with the Bulldogs. St. Mary’s College finished at 7:05.49, compared to Adrian College with 6:18.69. St. Mary’s College had a slow start against Adrian in the novice 4 race with a time of 8:30.74, compared to 6:53.78.
- The varsity 8 showed good improvement into their second race against Washington College. The Seahawks finished only 28 seconds behind the Shoremen with times of 6:24.85 and 6:52.28 respectively.
- The novice 4 fell behind the Shoremen as well with a finishing time of 8:58.91 compared to 7:44.97.
Seahawks Boat Lineups
Men’s Varsity 8:
Coxswain: Christian Oliverio
Stroke: Evan Kostelecky
7: Riley Woolston
6: Graham Bos
5: Samuel Leaman
4: Henry Morin
3: Liam McEvoy
2: Andrew Diehl
Bow: Andrew Seitzman
Men’s Novice 4:
Coxswain: Raina Crew
Stroke: Houston Howell
3: Raffi Kanayan
2: Lucas Stafford
Bow: Benjamin Molina
Up Next for the Seahawks
- April 17 vs. Catholic University | TBD | The James P. Muldoon River Center and the Teddy Turner Waterfront