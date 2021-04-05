CHESTERTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s rowing team were on the road for their first races of the 2021 season this afternoon (Apr. 3)

How it Happened

The Seahawks competing in the Varsity 8 race had the closest time with the Bulldogs. St. Mary’s College finished at 7:05.49, compared to Adrian College with 6:18.69. St. Mary’s College had a slow start against Adrian in the novice 4 race with a time of 8:30.74, compared to 6:53.78.

The varsity 8 showed good improvement into their second race against Washington College. The Seahawks finished only 28 seconds behind the Shoremen with times of 6:24.85 and 6:52.28 respectively.

The novice 4 fell behind the Shoremen as well with a finishing time of 8:58.91 compared to 7:44.97.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Seahawks Boat Lineups

Men’s Varsity 8:

Coxswain: Christian Oliverio

Stroke: Evan Kostelecky

7: Riley Woolston

6: Graham Bos

5: Samuel Leaman

4: Henry Morin

3: Liam McEvoy

2: Andrew Diehl

Bow: Andrew Seitzman

Men’s Novice 4:

Coxswain: Raina Crew

Stroke: Houston Howell

3: Raffi Kanayan

2: Lucas Stafford

Bow: Benjamin Molina

Up Next for the Seahawks

April 17 vs. Catholic University | TBD | The James P. Muldoon River Center and the Teddy Turner Waterfront

Like this: Like Loading...