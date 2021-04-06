Congratulations to Sgt. Juan Morales for recently completing the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. Sgt. Morales is a 12 ½ year veteran of the CCSO and a patrol supervisor in Waldorf.

Prior to attending Northwestern, Juan received a Master’s Degree in Executive Leadership from Liberty University. Sgt. Morales says the knowledge he has acquired will help him in his job.

“The possibilities for this newfound knowledge are endless! The topics he learned at Northwestern ranged from interpersonal skills, community policing, analyzing crime statistics, to resource management, and more. “The course not only focused on the hard skills of management, but it also focused on the importance of community outreach and the importance of forming strong bonds with those which we serve. This knowledge will help to continue my desire to be a leader in our law enforcement community and continue to serve our community in the best way possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...