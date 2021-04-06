The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) hosts events throughout the week of April 5 highlighting its STEM programs and invites new and current students to learn more about the many career opportunities to be found in STEM fields.

What are STEM Careers?

STEM – which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – doesn’t “necessarily involve working in a laboratory or having a fancy degree,” confirmed U.S. News and World Report in its January 2021 listing of Best STEM jobs.

“The STEM careers on our list are diverse, including jobs like a psychologist, software developer, civil engineer, and statistician,” the magazine published, adding the STEM jobs have low unemployment and are in high demand. “STEM jobs are often referred to as the jobs of the future, so as this sector continues to grow, take a look at what the STEM industry really looks like.”

“Want to know the top reasons why Engineering is cool?” CSM Pre-Engineering Coordinator and Adjunct Faculty Jehnell Linkins recently asked. “It’s fun. It’s creative. Engineers earn big salaries and their work touches every aspect of our economy and well-being.”

CSM offers a broad list of courses, certificates and stackable credentials to help students – and professionals – excel in their STEM careers. The college also offers a number of STEM transfer programs to four-year colleges and universities, including the local partnership with the University of Maryland (UMD).

In the UMD partnership, students are offered a seamless pathway to a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering in which they earn their Associate of Science Engineering Degree at CSM and then transfer with junior status to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering at UMD. Students also have the opportunity to do an internship with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), a division of NAVAIR, with a possible employment opportunity upon successful graduation and completion of all Pathway Program requirements. Students can take all the classes in Southern Maryland at CSM and then at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center (SMHEC) to complete their junior and senior classes with UMD.

CSM has a financial way forward for students seeking careers in those fields thanks to a $953,243 award from the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Scholarships in STEM (S-STEM) program, and a second NSF grant for $257,912 to help students pursue degrees in cybersecurity.

CSM recently celebrated 2021 National Engineers Week and accepted proclamations from the Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties’ Boards of County Commissioners and the Southern Maryland Delegation as a dedication to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of, and interest in, engineering and technology careers. Calendar:

Week of Engineering – Engineering Transfer Parents Meet and Greet: 6 p.m. April 6. Zoom. Join CSM and its engineering transfer institution partners as they talk about their programs. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/week-of-engineering-transfer-partners.html .

6 p.m. April 6. Zoom. Join CSM and its engineering transfer institution partners as they talk about their programs. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. . Guided Pathway Nights – STEM: 6 p.m. April 7. Zoom. Guided Pathways at CSM are an intuitive way to navigate the options and opportunities as you pursue an education in STEM with both credit and non-credit programs. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/guided-pathway-night-stem.html .

6 p.m. April 7. Zoom. Guided Pathways at CSM are an intuitive way to navigate the options and opportunities as you pursue an education in STEM with both credit and non-credit programs. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. . Week of Engineering Event: 6:30 p.m. April 8. Zoom. Learn about CSM’s partnership with the University of Maryland (UMD) and the Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWC) and how CSM’s Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering programs provide students the opportunity to earn their Associate of Science in Engineering, transfer to UMD as a junior, and earn internships and possible employment at NAWC upon graduation. Free Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/night-of-engineering.html.

Like this: Like Loading...