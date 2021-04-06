ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (4-2, 1-2 C2C) hosted the Christopher Newport University Captains (6-5, 1-3 C2C) on Monday (Apr. 5) afternoon in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks avenged their previous loss to the Captains by upending CNU 11-8.
No. 22 St. Mary’s College – 11, No. 21 Christopher Newport University – 8
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s College started the game strong with back-to-back goals to go ahead 2-0. Lucy Gussio tallied the first goal off of an assist from Lily Davison. Kelly Emge netted the next score unassisted at the 27:08 mark of the opening half. Next, the Seahawks and Captains traded goals to bring the score to 3-1 in favor of the Seahawks. Erin Piper recorded the third score for St. Mary’s College.
- CNU battled back with a two-goal run to even the score at three. With short time remaining in the half, the Seahawks used another goal from Davison to take a slim 4-3 advantage into halftime.
- The Seahawks opened up the second half with a goal from Gussio, assisted by Emge. CNU answered with a goal to bring the score to 5-4 in favor of the Seahawks. From there, the Seahawks began to pull away from the Captains with a five-goal run to jump out to a 10-4 advantage. Jayne Barkman, Emge, Davison, and Bella Dunigan (2) found the back of the cage in the run.
- Trailing 10-4, the Captains began their comeback attempt with a four-goal run to trim the Seahawk lead to 10-8 with 4:05 remaining. With limited time remaining in regulation, the Seahawks received excellent defensive play from their defenders and clutch saves from Aimee Uibel in goal. St. Mary’s College secured the victory with a goal from Piper with nine seconds left for the 11-8 win.
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks displayed a balanced offensive attack in this afternoon’s game. Gussio, Emge, Davison, and Dunigan finished the contest with three points each.
- Defensively, Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick and Stephanie Heffron recorded a team-best three caused turnovers. Fitz-Patrick also collected a team-high three ground balls, while Heffron led the Seahawks with six draw controls. In goal, Uibel notched seven saves and earned the win in cage.
- Cat Leighty led the Captains with two goals and three assists.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 7 at Mary Washington | 4 PM | Battleground Athletic Complex