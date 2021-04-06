ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (4-2, 1-2 C2C) hosted the Christopher Newport University Captains (6-5, 1-3 C2C) on Monday (Apr. 5) afternoon in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks avenged their previous loss to the Captains by upending CNU 11-8.

No. 22 St. Mary’s College – 11, No. 21 Christopher Newport University – 8

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College started the game strong with back-to-back goals to go ahead 2-0. Lucy Gussio tallied the first goal off of an assist from Lily Davison . Kelly Emge netted the next score unassisted at the 27:08 mark of the opening half. Next, the Seahawks and Captains traded goals to bring the score to 3-1 in favor of the Seahawks. Erin Piper recorded the third score for St. Mary’s College.

The Seahawks opened up the second half with a goal from Gussio, assisted by Emge. CNU answered with a goal to bring the score to 5-4 in favor of the Seahawks. From there, the Seahawks began to pull away from the Captains with a five-goal run to jump out to a 10-4 advantage. Jayne Barkman , Emge, Davison, and Bella Dunigan (2) found the back of the cage in the run.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks displayed a balanced offensive attack in this afternoon’s game. Gussio, Emge, Davison, and Dunigan finished the contest with three points each.

Defensively, Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick and Stephanie Heffron recorded a team-best three caused turnovers. Fitz-Patrick also collected a team-high three ground balls, while Heffron led the Seahawks with six draw controls. In goal, Uibel notched seven saves and earned the win in cage.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 7 at Mary Washington | 4 PM | Battleground Athletic Complex

