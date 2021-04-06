Meet Dutchess(TCAS 167759) who’s currently at Tri-County Animal Shelter waiting for someone to spring her from the shelter and make her part of their family. She would make a great walking partner on these beautiful spring and summer days.

Dutchess is a blue and fawn with white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 4 years old, spayed, and weighs about 57 lbs.

Dutchess loves affection, giving kisses and her paw for treats. She doesn’t mind sharing her food and is really gentle about taking treats.

If you’re looking for a sweet, mature girl who’s grown out of puppy energy and just looking for a family to love then you must meet Dutchess.

Email us or make an appointment today to meet this amazing, sweet girl.

To schedule an appointment, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

