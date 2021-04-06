PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 6, 2021 – The Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises residents and visitors that the Solomons Boat Ramp and Fishing Pier parking lot will be temporarily closed for an estimated seven days of milling, repaving and striping beginning on or around April 12.

Work will be conducted on weekdays only and access to the boat ramp and fishing pier will be restricted during portions of the parking lot closure.

There will be unmarked sections of the parking lot, so visitors should abide by the instructions of ramp employees. Solomons Boat Ramp and Fishing Pier is located at 14195 Solomons Island Road South in Solomons. For facility hours, visit https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/1284/Solomons-Boat-Ramp.

