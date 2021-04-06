LEONARDTOWN, MD (April 5, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has moved into Phase 3 of the Maryland vaccine plan and updated the eligibility criteria for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include all St. Mary’s County residents aged 16 and over. Please note: the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for 16 and 17-year-olds.

For more information on local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine. New clinic registration links will be posted Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Appointment times are expected to fill quickly due to expanded eligibility. Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

SMCHD and the St. Mary’s County Government Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPWT) Transit System (STS) have partnered to provide transportation assistance for community members to the local SMCHD COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

