GRAND LAKE, Colo. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team moved down two spots in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Association (IWlCA) Division III Coaches Poll this week. The Seahawks were ranked 20th in last week’s poll.

The Seahawks are currently 3-2 with an 0-2 mark in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. St. Mary’s College played just one game last week and fell to C2C foe Christopher Newport 9-6. The Seahawks will have a rematch with the Captains today (Apr. 5) at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium starting at 4 PM. In addition, the Seahawk women’s lacrosse team will play an away game at Mary Washington on Wednesday (Apr. 7), and will wrap up the week by hosting Southern Virginia on Friday (Apr. 9) and Meredith on Sunday (Apr. 11).

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Franklin & Marshall (1-0) collected 19 of 25 first-place votes to remain the number one team in this week’s Division III Coaches Poll. Washington and Lee (8-0) narrowly edged Tufts (1-0) to slip into the second spot, while Salisbury (9-0) and Gettysburg (3-0) stayed locked into the fourth and fifth positions. York (6-0) and Catholic (3-0) each moved up one spot, Ithaca (6-0) moved up two places to #8, Colby (1-0) jumped three spots to land in the top ten for the first time this season, while Wesleyan (0-1) tumbled to #10. Montclair State (2-0) is the only new entry to the poll this week, after their 10-9 win over TCNJ knocked the Lions down to #14.

To view the full rankings this week, click here.

