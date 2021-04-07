The Maryland Active Assailant Interdisciplinary Work Group (AAIWG) today announced the launch of its new website aaiwg.maryland.gov, which includes resources for Marylanders describing how to best prepare schools, homes, houses of worship, and businesses for an active assailant incident.

The safety and security of all Marylanders has always been a top priority for the Hogan-Rutherford administration. In February 2018, Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order formally establishing the AAIWG as a public body with specific goals and objectives.

This website provides practical, evidence-based direction and information and serves as a valuable tool to identify, update, and share best practices to help Maryland prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an unexpected attack. Some of the important topics covered include Active Shooter Preparedness for Private Citizens and information regarding the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course.

The AAIWG was established after the tragic Washington Navy Yard shooting in September 2013. The Maryland State Police (MSP) and Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) co-chair the work group with leadership and policy oversight provided by the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). The AAIWG involves participants from throughout the State of Maryland and the National Capital Region in all facets of active assailant prevention, preparedness, and response.

The work group created this resource-oriented site developed by subject matter experts from across the state that includes specific content for:

For additional information, visit aaiwg.maryland.gov or contact aaiwg.mema@maryland.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...