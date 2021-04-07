Maryland providers have administered a total of 3,116,120 COVID-19 vaccines and are averaging 60,885 shots per day.

According to the CDC, 44.1% of Maryland’s population age 18 and older has received a vaccine, including 77.5% of Marylanders 65 and older.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

By next Monday, April 12, all Marylanders 16 and older will be eligible to schedule appointments and get vaccinated through all providers. The fastest and most efficient way to get vaccinated at a mass vaccination site is by pre-registering for an appointment . To pre-register, Maryland residents should visit covidvax.maryland.gov . Those without Internet access can call Maryland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). There are a total of 12 mass vaccination sites available for pre-registration.



. To pre-register, Maryland residents should visit . Those without Internet access can call Maryland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). There are a total of 12 mass vaccination sites available for pre-registration. No-appointment walk-up lines have been opened at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center site and the Hagerstown Premium Outlets site. Additional no-appointment walk-up lines will be announced as they open. Marylanders should be aware that the process for the no-appointment lines will take longer, and there is no guarantee of receiving a vaccine.

According to the latest analysis from Bloomberg:

Maryland ranks 4th among states for vaccinating the state’s share of the African-American population.

Maryland ranks 8th among states for vaccinating the state’s share of the Asian population.

Maryland ranks 13th among states for vaccinating the state’s share of the Hispanic population.

The Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force continues to work with clinical partners to vaccinate vulnerable populations in underserved areas. To learn more about the task force, visit governor.maryland.gov/vetf.

The Maryland Department of Health today expanded Maryland’s GoVAX campaign, launching new public service announcements featuring Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett. Dr. Corbett—a University of Maryland, Baltimore County graduate—is the scientific lead for the Coronavirus Vaccines and Immunopathogenesis Team at the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Vaccine Research Center.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

