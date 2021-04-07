The Department of Planning and Growth Management has scheduled a second virtual public meeting to discuss the feasibility study being developed to analyze potential alignments for a shared-use trail to connect the Indian Head Rail Trail in White Plains with the Three Notch Trail south of Hughesville. Residents are encouraged to attend.

The virtual public meeting will be held on Thursday, April 22, starting at 6 p.m. Registration is required. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/3dw3amez. The public meeting will be available on Zoom.

For more information on the Indian Head Rail Trail, visit https://bit.ly/36nahQo. For questions or concerns, email Joel Binkley at BinkleyJ@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0564. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

