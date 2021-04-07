LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will accept online applications for its four signature Academy Programs: The Academy of Finance, The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, The Academy of Global and International Studies, and The STEM Academy. Applications can be accessed online at www.smcps.org/academies and will open beginning Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The application window will close on Friday, May 7, 2021. Please note that no late applications will be accepted.

SMCPS will host a virtual Academy Open House on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Middle school STEM and all high school academy programs will be represented at the event. Potential applicants are encouraged to attend in order to learn more about what academy programs have to offer.

Additional information about the Academy Programs, including course offerings, application criteria, and frequently asked questions, can be found at www.smcps.org/academies. For more information, contact the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at 301-475-5511, extension 32104.

