LEONARDTOWN, MD (April 6, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has opened local pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine. Community members may click here to pre-register and will be contacted to finish the registration process as appointments are available.

“The pre-registration information provided will help us to prioritize appointments for our most vulnerable populations who still need to be vaccinated, including those that are age 55 and older,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer.

For more information on local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.



For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

