Bitsy, aka Lil’ Bit, is a sweet 13-year old, 22-pound senior beagle girl ISO her forever home. Bitsy does great on a leash and loves to go for walks. Like most beagles, she loves all of the smells nature has to offer. She gets especially excited when discovering the smells of a squirrel or a bunny.

Bitsy, aka Lil’ Bit, enjoys the company of her foster brother and would like a canine companion in her forever home.Lil’ Bit loves cuddles, snoozing on the couch, and food. She loves food, especially tasty treats!

Lil Bit’s vetting is complete and she is ready for her forever home.

This link will take you to Bitsy’s web page where you can read the most up-to-date information about her. http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69708

If you are interested in adopting Bitsy or another beagle in search of their forever home send us a message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

