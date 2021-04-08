LEONARDTOWN, MD (April 7, 2021) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) will host a webinar series titled “Eat, Live, and Be Healthy” throughout 2021. This webinar series will focus on healthy eating and maintaining a physically active lifestyle.

Healthy eating and active living are essential in the prevention and control of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and high blood pressure. The series will feature local organizations and offer topics such as healthy cooking classes, nutrition education, and exercise classes.

The following webinars are currently scheduled:

Monday, April 19, 2021

6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Mindful Eating

Webinar Host: Health Connections, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Thursday, April 29, 2021

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Healthy Meal Prep Class

Webinar Host: Real Food Studio

Friday, May 7, 2021

12:00 – 12:40 p.m.

Lunchtime Zumba Break

Webinar Host: UnitedHealthCare Community Plan

To register for events in the webinar series, please visithealthystmarys.com/eatlivebehealthy

As more events are scheduled they will be posted to the HSMP website. Live sessions will be recorded and available following the event. For more information please contact stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.

