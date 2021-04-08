ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (6-5, 4-1 C2C) hosted the University of Mary Washington Eagles (1-9, 0-4 C2C) on Wednesday (Apr. 7) afternoon in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks earned their second consecutive walk-off victory, defeating the Eagles 7-6 in 12 innings. Jake Wood delivered the game-winning base knock.

St. Mary’s College – 7, University of Mary Washington – 6

How It Happened

The Eagles struck first in the game with two runs in the top of the first inning. The Seahawks managed to cut the Eagle lead in half in the bottom half of the inning with a RBI single from Dillon Waters . Next, Mary Washington tacked on one run in the third inning and another in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead.

In the sixth inning, Derrick Booker stepped up to the plate and lined a RBI single to right field to bring the score to 4-2 in favor of the Eagles. Mary Washington responded in the seventh inning with two runs to pull ahead of the Seahawks 6-2.

stepped up to the plate and lined a RBI single to right field to bring the score to 4-2 in favor of the Eagles. Mary Washington responded in the seventh inning with two runs to pull ahead of the Seahawks 6-2. St. Mary’s College got the bats going in the bottom half of the seventh and pushed four runs across the plate to even the game at six. The Seahawks loaded the bases and Sam Smith drew a walk to bring home the first run. Next, Brian Sanders singled to right field to plate Connor Coursey . The Seahawks continued to show their patience at the plate when Sam James drew another walk in the inning to plate their fifth run. Trailing by one, Booker put the ball in play and forced an error from the Mary Washington defense and brought home Smith to even the game, 6-6.

The eighth, ninth, tenth, and eleventh innings were scoreless. In the bottom of the twelfth inning, James led off the frame with a lead off double. With just one out and James on second, Wood stepped into the box and delivered the game-winning RBI single.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Joey Bryner and Brady Waters led the Seahawks with three hits each, while Booker tallied a team-best two RBI.

D. Waters started the game on the mound for the Seahawks. The senior recorded four strikeouts and allowed four earned runs in six innings pitched. Jackson Edelman and Will Spanoghe pitched the seventh and eighth innings in relief. Mark Smith replaced Spanoghe in the ninth and pitched for the remainder of the game. Smith pitched well by holding the Eagles scoreless and racking up five strikeouts. Smith earned the victory on the mound.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 10 at Mary Washington | 1 PM | V. Earl Dickinson Stadium

