FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (4-3, 1-3 C2C) traveled to the University of Mary Washington on Wednesday (Apr. 7) afternoon to take on the #19 Eagles (4-3, 2-1C2C). The Seahawks dropped the contest in heartbreaking fashion, falling 9-8 in triple-overtime.

#22 St. Mary’s College – 8, #19 – University of Mary Washington – 9

How It Happened

The Eagles tallied the first score of the game, but the Seahawks responded four minutes later with a goal from Lucy Gussio to tie the game. Back-to-back goals from the Eagles gave Mary Washington a 3-1 advantage, but St. Mary’s College answered with a two goal run of their own to even the game at three. Susanna Schmidt and Gussio found the back of the cage during the run. Mary Washington once again pulled ahead with a goal, but the Seahawks finished the opening half strong with a goal from Kelly Emge . The Seahawks and Eagles headed into halftime deadlocked at four.

The first two overtimes were scoreless, but Mary Washington eventually scored in the third overtime to capture the 9-8 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference victory.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Gussio led the Seahawks on the offensive end with two goals and one assists. Schmidt, Barkman, Emge, and Slaughter finished the afternoon with two points each, respectively.

Defensively, Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick led the Seahawks with six caused turnovers, while Stephanie Heffron scooped up a team-best five ground balls. Additionally, Heffron led the team with six draw controls. In goal, Aimee Uibel collected 13 saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 9 vs. Southern Virginia | 7 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

