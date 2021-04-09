ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (2-6, 0-2 C2C) hit the road on Wednesday (Apr. 7) afternoon to take on the #2 Salisbury University Sea Gulls (8-1, 4-0 C2C). The Seahawks fell to the Sea Gulls 14-6 in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference play.

St. Mary’s College – 6, #2 Salisbury University – 14

How It Happened

The Seahawks played the #2 team in the nation tough in the first half and tallied the first score of the game with an unassisted goal from Ben Claffee . Salisbury responded by finishing out the first quarter strong with a four-goal run to take a 4-1 advantage in the second stanza.

St. Mary's College found their offensive rhythm to begin the second frame with back-to-back goals to trim the Sea Gull lead to one. Jude Brown started the run when he found Dominic Venanzi on the crease for the score. Next, Venanzi found Brown who found the back of the net for the Seahawks third score of the contest. Salisbury recorded the final goal of the second quarter and the Seahawks headed into halftime trailing 5-3.

The Sea Gulls notched the first score of the second half, but the Seahawks responded with a two-goal run to bring the score to 6-5 in favor of Salisbury. Jack Gillogly and Venanzi beat the opposing goalkeeper during the run. With the Seahawks closing in on the lead, the Sea Gulls gave themselves some breathing room with back-to-back goals to end the third frame.

The final quarter of action was controlled by the Sea Gulls as they outscored the Seahawks 6-1. The lone fourth-quarter goal for the Seahawks came at the 8:57 mark when Jeremiah Clemmer found Venanzi for his third goal of the game.

Inside the Box Score

Venanzi led the Seahawks on the offensive end with three goals and one assist. Brown also contributed with one goal and one assist. Defensively, Ethan Little led the team with two caused turnovers, while Jake Hendricks collected a team-high five ground balls. DJ Walker played all 60 minutes in goal and recorded 11 saves.

Jarrett Bromwell led Salisbury with five points. Josh Melton, Cross Ferrara, and Jack Dowd finished the game with four points each.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 10 vs. Southern Virginia | 1 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

