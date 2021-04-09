LEONARDTOWN, MD – April 10-16, 2021, is the Week of the Young Child. St. Mary’s County Public Schools is pleased to announce the creation of a new, early childhood show, titled Kids P.L.A.C.E., developed through the Department of Equity, Engagement, and Early Access in collaboration with the Office of Strategic Planning and Communications.

The premier is in celebration of the Week of the Young Child; and beginning Monday, April 12, 2021, parents, students, and community members are invited to view the first episode of Kids P.L.A.C.E., where children ages 3 to 8 may come to Play, Learn, Achieve, Create, and Explore.

This pre-recorded early childhood show will provide developmentally appropriate learning opportunities for young children and their families to participate in engaging movement activities, teacher-guided lessons, stories read aloud by guest readers, craft experiences, and virtual trips to SMCPS classrooms and to special places in the local community.

Kids P.L.A.C.E. is available for children, parents, families, and community members to view:

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Fri./Sat./Sun. 11:00 A.M. 12:00 P.M. 3:00 P.M. 3:00 P.M. 4:30 P.M. 4:30 P.M. 5:00 P.M. 8:00 P.M. 8:00 P.M.

Kids P.L.A.C.E. available on smcps.org, Channel 96, or SMCPS YouTube Channel

Please contact KidsPLACE@smcps.org for further information.

