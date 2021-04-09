Saturday

Patchy drizzle before 10 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Low around 60. Southeast wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

