NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.in the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland, 20650 to consider adoption of:

#1 Constant Yield Tax Rate (“Real Property Tax Increase”)

#2 St. Mary’s County Fees & Charges

a) Aging & Human Services – Northern & Garvey Senior Center Activity Fees/Room Rental.

b.) Emergency Services Billing – Transport & Medicare Transport Fees.

c) Recreation & Parks Activity Fund Fees.

#3 FY2022 Recommended Budget

Public meetings are now open to the public as long as social distancing guidelines can be maintained and the Commissioners’ Meeting Room capacity limits do not exceed 32 people. Everyone in attendance must adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask at all times unless they have a disability or if they are speaking or consuming food/drink. If social distancing guidelines or occupancy room capacity limits cannot be followed, the hearing may be rescheduled. The public is strongly encouraged to view the hearing remotely on SMCG Channel 95 and YouTube or listen to the Public Hearing by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443#.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

a) Phone: 301-475-4200 Ext 1234 to speak via telephone during the public hearing

b) Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

c) US Mail: P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

d) Submit a 3-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

All submissions will be considered by the Commissioners at the Public Hearing and/or the seven (7) days following the Public Hearing.

Public Hearing Guidelines are subject to change. For more information, please call 301-475-4200.

Appropriate accommodations for individuals with special needs will be provided upon request. In order to meet these requirements, we respectfully ask for one week’s prior notice. Please contact the County Commissioners Office at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1340. Proceedings are televised live and/or recorded for later broadcast on television. All content of these proceedings is subject to disclosure under the Maryland Public Information Act. Photographic and electronic audio and visual broadcasting and recording devices are used during the Commissioners’ meetings. These are public meetings and attendance at these meetings automatically grants St. Mary’s County Government permission to broadcast your audio and visual image.

