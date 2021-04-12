ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The #22 St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (5-3, 2-3 C2C) hosted the Southern Virginia University Knights (6-5, 0-3 C2C) on Friday (Apr. 9) evening in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks rolled past the Knights 19-7.

#22 St. Mary’s College – 19, Southern Virginia University – 7

How It Happened

The Knights took the first lead of the game with a goal at the 24:33 mark. The Seahawks quickly responded 30 seconds later with a goal from Erin Piper . Next, the Knights found the back of the net again to retake the lead, 2-1. Trailing by one, St. Mary’s College took control of the game with a six-goal run to jump out to a 7-2 advantage. MC Mortimer and Bella Dunigan scored twice, while Piper and Erin Carmondy recorded one goal each during the run. Southern Virginia responded with a goal at the 10:09 mark to trim the Seahawk lead to four.

St. Mary’s College dominated the second half of action and put the Knights away early with five consecutive goals to begin the second frame. Mortimer, Kelly Emge , Lucy Gussio (2), and Carmody beat the opposing goalkeeper to extend the Seahawk lead to 13-4. Southern Virginia managed to tally their first goal of the second half at the 17:16 mark, but the Seahawks answered with a six-goal run to secure the victory. Jayne Barkman scored three goals during the run, while Dunigan, Nancy Slaughter , and Layla Purdy found the back of the cage once each. Purdy’s goal was her first in her Seahawk career.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Carmody led the Seahawks on the offensive end with a season-best six points, recording three goals and three assists. Barkman followed with a season-high five points.

Defensively, Stephanie Heffron led the Seahawks with three caused turnovers and five ground balls. Heffron and Dunigan tied for the team lead with three draw controls each. In goal, Aimee Uibel collected six saves and earned the victory.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 11 vs. Meredith | 1 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

