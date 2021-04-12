FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (6-7, 4-3 C2C) took on the University of Mary Washington Eagles (3-9, 2-4 C2C) on the road on Saturday (Apr. 10) in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks were downed in the twin bill, falling in game one 10-7 and in game two 11-10.

How It Happened (Game One)

The Seahawks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Joey Bryner blasted a two-run homer to right field in the first inning. Next, Dillon Waters flied out to center field to plate Jake Wood to extend the Seahawk advantage to 3-0 in the top of the third. In the bottom half of the inning, the Eagles got on the board by pushing four runs home to claim a 4-3 lead.

Inside the Box Score

Wood led the Seahawks from the plate with four hits, while adding two RBI and three runs. In addition, Wood stole the lone base of the game for the Seahawks. Bryner tallied a team-best three RBI and added two hits to his stat line.

Tyson Johnson started the game on the mound and threw four innings, while allowing four earned runs. Nick Testoni , Jake Sandridge , and Jackson Edeleman pitched in relief. Edelman highlighted the relief pitching by throwing three innings and holding the Eagles scoreless.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened (Game Two)

Mary Washington grabbed the early lead by pushing six runs across the plate in the first inning. The Seahawks responded in the second and third innings by scoring four runs between the two innings. Sam Smith lined a single to left field to push two runs across the plate. Next, Connor Coursey put the ball in play to bring home Bryner and Andy Collins followed with a RBI double to trim the Eagle lead to two.

Leading 7-6, the Eagles added one run in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings to extend their advantage to 10-6.

The Seahawks began their comeback attempt in the ninth when Derrick Booker used a sacrifice fly to plate Brian Sanders . Wood followed by reaching first on an error, which brought home Brady Waters to cut the Eagle lead to 10-8. Bryner stepped up to the plate and roped a RBI single to center field to trim the lead to one. Lastly, D. Waters tallied a RBI single to even the game at 10. The Eagles managed to add a run in the bottom of the ninth to capture the victory.

Inside the Box Score (Game Two)

Bryner tied for the team lead with four hits and two RBI. D. Waters also recorded four hits and added one RBI.

Jake Wills started the game on the mound for the Seahawks and threw six innings. Wills notched four strikeouts and allowed six earned runs. Alexander Sims , Will Spanogh, and Mark Smith pitched in relief.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 14 at Salisbury | 3:30 PM | Sea Gull Baseball Stadium

