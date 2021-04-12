Prince Frederick, MD- The Calvert County Public Schools Mathematics, Engineering, Science, and Achievement (MESA) competition typically fills the Huntingtown High gym with bridges, theme parks and games—all designed by Calvert County students. This year, thanks to the dedication of the school sponsors, the competition was held virtually, with students working together via online platforms. Projects were completed and submitted online, and the winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony.
Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We are so grateful to the sponsors of our extracurricular activities for their creativity and dedication. They have moved clubs online to continue giving students enriching experiences.”
Maryland MESA is a grade 3-12 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics initiative targeting students who are traditionally underrepresented in these fields, specifically minority and female students. Through participation in Maryland MESA, students develop academic and leadership skills, improve their academic performance, and gain confidence in their ability to compete professionally.
MESA participants are judged in four categories:
Elementary School – Mobile App Challenge, Wearable Technology Challenge, Expanding Structure Challenge, and Storybook Theme Park Ride Challenge
Middle and High School – Mobile App Challenge, Wearable Technology Challenge, Expanding Structure Challenge, and National Engineering Design Competition
All 1st place winners will proceed to participate in the State MESA Day Competition that will be held virtually at the John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab on May 1, 2021.
Elementary School Winners
Mobile App Challenge:
1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary
2nd Place: Barstow Elementary
3rd Place: Huntingtown Elementary
Wearable Technology Challenge:
1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary
2nd Place: Huntingtown Elementary
3rd Place: Barstow Elementary
Expanding Structure Challenge:
1st Place: Windy Hill Elementary
2nd Place: St. Leonard Elementary
3rd Place: Huntingtown Elementary
Storybook Theme Park Ride Challenge:
1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary
2nd Place: Huntingtown Elementary
3rd Place: Barstow Elementary
Middle School Winners
Mobile App Challenge:
1st Place: Windy Hill Middle
2nd Place: Calvert Middle
3rd Place: Northern Middle
Wearable Technology Challenge:
1st Place: Calvert Middle
2nd Place: Northern Middle
Expanding Structure Challenge:
1st Place: Windy Hill Middle
National Engineering Design Competition (NEDC):
1st Place: Northern Middle
2nd Place: Windy Hill Middle
3rd Place: Southern Middle
High School Winners
Mobile App Challenge:
1st Place: Northern High
2nd Place: Patuxent High
3rd Place: Calvert High
Wearable Technology Challenge:
1st Place: Calvert
2nd Place: Patuxent
Expanding Structure Challenge:
1st Place: Northern High
2nd Place: Calvert High
National Engineering Design Competition (NEDC):
1st Place: Northern High School
2nd Place: Calvert High School
3rd Place: Patuxent High School