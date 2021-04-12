Prince Frederick, MD- The Calvert County Public Schools Mathematics, Engineering, Science, and Achievement (MESA) competition typically fills the Huntingtown High gym with bridges, theme parks and games—all designed by Calvert County students. This year, thanks to the dedication of the school sponsors, the competition was held virtually, with students working together via online platforms. Projects were completed and submitted online, and the winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We are so grateful to the sponsors of our extracurricular activities for their creativity and dedication. They have moved clubs online to continue giving students enriching experiences.”

Maryland MESA is a grade 3-12 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics initiative targeting students who are traditionally underrepresented in these fields, specifically minority and female students. Through participation in Maryland MESA, students develop academic and leadership skills, improve their academic performance, and gain confidence in their ability to compete professionally.

MESA participants are judged in four categories:

Elementary School – Mobile App Challenge, Wearable Technology Challenge, Expanding Structure Challenge, and Storybook Theme Park Ride Challenge

Middle and High School – Mobile App Challenge, Wearable Technology Challenge, Expanding Structure Challenge, and National Engineering Design Competition

All 1st place winners will proceed to participate in the State MESA Day Competition that will be held virtually at the John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab on May 1, 2021.

Elementary School Winners

Mobile App Challenge :

1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary

2nd Place: Barstow Elementary

3rd Place: Huntingtown Elementary

Wearable Technology Challenge :

1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary

2nd Place: Huntingtown Elementary

3rd Place: Barstow Elementary

Expanding Structure Challenge :

1st Place: Windy Hill Elementary

2nd Place: St. Leonard Elementary

3rd Place: Huntingtown Elementary

Storybook Theme Park Ride Challenge :

1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary

2nd Place: Huntingtown Elementary

3rd Place: Barstow Elementary

Middle School Winners

Mobile App Challenge :

1st Place: Windy Hill Middle

2nd Place: Calvert Middle

3rd Place: Northern Middle

Wearable Technology Challenge :

1st Place: Calvert Middle

2nd Place: Northern Middle

Expanding Structure Challenge :

1st Place: Windy Hill Middle

National Engineering Design Competition (NEDC) :

1st Place: Northern Middle

2nd Place: Windy Hill Middle

3rd Place: Southern Middle

High School Winners

Mobile App Challenge :

1st Place: Northern High

2nd Place: Patuxent High

3rd Place: Calvert High

Wearable Technology Challenge :

1st Place: Calvert

2nd Place: Patuxent

Expanding Structure Challenge :

1st Place: Northern High

2nd Place: Calvert High

National Engineering Design Competition (NEDC) :

1st Place: Northern High School

2nd Place: Calvert High School

3rd Place: Patuxent High School

Like this: Like Loading...