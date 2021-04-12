LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO) is hosting a series of virtual Public Workshops to introduce the Complete Streets Plan project and gather input and feedback from the community.

The Complete Streets Plan project will aid in developing a plan to ensure that residents, workers, and visitors can safely walk or bike to nearby schools, restaurants, places of employment and other local amenities. This project is an effort to make the region a better place to live and enhance the quality of life for the surrounding community.

St. Mary’s County residents are invited to participate in one of two upcoming virtual Public Workshops to learn more about the Complete Streets Plan Project.

To register for the C-SMMPO Complete Streets Plan St. Mary’s County Public Workshop #1 Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., click this link: Workshop #1.

To register for the C-SMMPO Complete Streets Plan St. Mary’s County Public Workshop #2 Wednesday, April 22, 2021, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., click this link: Workshop #2.

The Public Workshops will be recorded and uploaded to the St. Mary’s County website and the C-SMMPO website along with other materials. An online survey will be made available after the Public Workshops to gather further comments regarding the project. St. Mary’s County will mail printed packets of the Public Workshop material to anyone who is unable to access or use a computer to attend a meeting.

To request an information packet or for further information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. 1500 or 1507.

