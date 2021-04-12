LEONARDTOWN, MD (April 12, 2021) – Safeway, Inc., St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), and the Office of Delegate Brian Crosby have announced two local initiatives to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine for St. Mary’s County residents.

Student Vaccination Initiative

Starting this week, COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held for eligible students (age 16+) attending public and non-public schools in St. Mary’s County through the SMCHD drive-thru mechanism at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. Individual appointments and parent consent are required. More information on how to register a student for an appointment will be sent to parents/guardians directly from their child’s school. Bus transportation will be available for St. Mary’s County Public School students if needed.

Community COVID-19 Vaccination Event

A special two-day COVID-19 vaccination event will be held at Great Mills High School on Saturday, April 17, 2021, and Sunday, April 18, 2021. Individual appointments are required, community members age 18 years or older may register at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine (as appointments are available). The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of charge to the patient, however, individuals should bring their ID/driver’s license and health insurance card (uninsured individuals also welcome) to their appointment time. Those with appointments should park, walk up, and follow directional signage onsite.



“Throughout the pandemic, Safeway pharmacy teams have been a trusted resource to serve the health and wellness of the community. As the vaccine became available, helping the public get access has been a priority of Safeway since the beginning. We are proud to partner with St. Mary’s County to help get as many residents vaccinated as possible,” said Amir Masood, Director of Pharmacy, Eastern Safeway.



“I was happy to arrange an important public-private partnership that will make a meaningful difference for our community. Safeway’s donation will vaccinate almost 10% of St. Mary’s County’s population!” said Delegate Brian Crosby.



“With this partnership, over 3,500 St. Mary’s County Public School high school students will be able to be vaccinated. This moves us ever closer to getting back to normal – something our students desperately need, ” said Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools.



“This pandemic has demonstrated the strength of our community coming together in many ways,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We are so grateful for this extraordinary public-private partnership to protect our residents, support safe in-person schooling for our youth, and advance access to COVID-19 vaccine in our most impacted neighborhoods.”



Special thanks to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Mary’s County Government Departments of Emergency Services, Public Works & Transportation, and Aging & Human Services, local volunteer EMS and Fire Rescue departments, St. Mary’s County Library, and Maryland National Guard for providing essential support for local vaccination efforts.

For more information on local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine. Community members may also pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine on this website and will be contacted as appointments are available to complete registration.



For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

