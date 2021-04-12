ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that the State of Maryland is reporting a new one-day record of 94,773 COVID-19 vaccinations—shattering all previous records, and exceeding 90,000 vaccinations for the first time.

Overall, the state is reporting 3,369,646 vaccinations, including 454,125 over the past week, for a record-seven day average of 64,875 shots per day. Maryland ranks 13th in the nation for vaccinating its population.

According to CDC data, 47.1% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 79% of Marylanders 65 and older.

“We are already nearing our goal of doing 100,000 shots per day, and we have built a vast distribution network of providers ready to do much more,” said Governor Hogan. “Increasing our vaccination rate even further depends entirely on more supply, and we are facing challenges due to the federal government’s reduction of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. I want to thank all of the incredible vaccinators on the front lines who are getting shots into arms every day so we can bring this pandemic to an end.”

On Friday afternoon, Governor Hogan visited a vaccination clinic at the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department in Queen Anne’s County.

The Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department has played a pivotal role in vaccinating Marylanders in Queen Anne’s County. Today I had the opportunity to tour a second dose clinic at the firehouse serving seniors, educators and daycare providers, and first responders. pic.twitter.com/QvJwDBsWjO — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 9, 2021

Pre-Registration Update. More than 675,000 Marylanders have pre-registered for an appointment at a mass vaccination site. To pre-register, Maryland residents should visit covidvax.maryland.gov. Those without Internet access can call Maryland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Walk-Up Update. The Hagerstown, Salisbury, and M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination sites are offering walk-up, no-appointment vaccinations. A limited number of approximately 200 slots will be available each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...