(PASADENA, MD, April 9, 2021) — Chesapeake Life Center recently added two telehealth offerings to its spring program calendar to help grievers in the community work through their loss.

The first is a Pet Loss Virtual Workshop, sponsored by Perfect Pet Resort and held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 4. Adults who are mourning the loss of a beloved animal friend can participate in this interactive online workshop that includes a time to share individual stories, an introduction to the grief process, an art activity to honor your beloved pet, brainstorming and suggestions for healthy coping. The workshop is free, but people must register online at http://bit.ly/pet-loss-workshop.

Nurturing the Grieving Heart through Yoga returns for adult grievers as a four-week program that will meet online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 2 to 23. facilitated by Cathy Rees, a registered nurse and certified yoga instructor with the Yoga Center of Columbia, participants remember their loved ones with more love than pain through targeted breathwork, very gentle movement and guided meditation. No yoga experience is necessary. The yoga can be practiced seated on a chair or from a mat on the floor.

The cost is $40 for the four weeks. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing griefinfo@chesapeakelifecenter.org. For details on telehealth bereavement services, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/clc-covid-19. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

