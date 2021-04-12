Prince Frederick, MD- The Maryland Association of Student Councils (MASC) has named Scott Goldstein the Karen L. Crawford Regional Advisor of the Year. The Northern High School Student Government Association (SGA), led by Theresa Jackson, is the recipient of the Felix Simon High School Award for Leadership and Service.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “Student government provides opportunities for students to learn leadership skills, affect change, and shape the future of their communities. We are grateful to Mr. Goldstein and Ms. Jackson for their dedication to their programs.”

Mr. Goldstein teaches social studies at Patuxent High School. In addition to serving as the advisor for the Patuxent student government, he sponsors the Calvert Association of Student Councils and is an assistant varsity football coach. Patuxent High principal Marcus Watson said, “When anyone talks about SGA in Calvert County Public Schools, they mention one name, Scott Goldstein. Students and staff have witnessed his energy and passion for student government for the past twenty years.”

The MASC Karen L. Crawford Regional Advisor of the Year Award was created to recognize the contributions that regional advisors make to their regions and to students across the state of Maryland. While the award does single out an individual regional advisor on the state level, the purpose of the award is to highlight the many contributions made by all regional student council advisors throughout the state.

The Felix Simon Award recognizes organizations for their well-rounded structure, participation, and achievements through exemplary leadership and service. The prestigious state award is a first for the Northern High SGA. Students persevered through the pandemic by planning, implementing, and participating in much needed community and schoolwide service projects. The Northern High SGA officers are: President, Esha Ahmad; 1st Vice President, Sydney Parlett; 2nd Vice President, Isabella Crum; Secretary, Alyssa Dolina; Treasurer, Marisa Powell; Parliamentarian, Tori Jackson; Historians, Amreen Anowar and Ava Wilson; Web Master/ Reporter, Izza Ahmad and Alina Creek; and Community Outreach Chairs, Camryn Baker, Avey Barillaro, Holly Hyatt, and Zoe Posch.

Mr. Goldstein shared that MASC leaders noted that the Northern High School SGA has served as a model this year during the pandemic. “Their commitment to excellence in service, leadership, and the community,” he said, “went well beyond the threshold for earning this award.”

The Felix Simon Award is not a competition among councils, but rather a set of criteria for all school student councils to use to enhance leadership, service, and student empowerment within their schools.

The mission of MASC is to foster a statewide environment for all secondary school students to express and exchange ideas, develop leadership skills, and promote student representation and involvement in all groups and organizations impacting the lives of students.

