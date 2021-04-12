ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (2-7, 0-3 C2C) hosted the Southern Virginia University Knights (5-7, 3-2 C2C) on Saturday (Apr. 10) afternoon at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. The Seahawks were clipped by the Knights 15-12 in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action.

How It Happened

The Seahawks struck first and took an early 1-0 advantage when Ben Claffee found Abe Hubbard . The lead was short lived as the Knights tallied five straight scores to jump out to a 5-1 lead. However, St. Mary’s College finished the opening quarter strong with back-to-back goals to trim the Knight lead to two. Jack Gillogly and Dominic Venanzi found the back of the net during the two-goal run.

St. Mary's College brought their momentum from the end of the first frame into the second by recording four unanswered goals to reclaim the lead, 7-5. Venanzi started the run with a goal and Claffee followed with three straight scores. The Knights managed to tack on another goal before the half ended, but the Seahawks held a tight 7-6 advantage heading into halftime.

The third stanza of action was dominated by the Knights as they outscored the Seahawks 6-1. Southern Virginia notched six straight goals to capture a 12-7 lead. St. Mary’s College tallied their lone goal of the quarter when Claffee found Jude Brown at the 2:44 mark.

at the 2:44 mark. Southern Virginia extended their lead to five with a goal at the 11:17 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Seahawks soared back into the contest with a four-goal run to cut the Knight lead to one. Luke McWright began the run when he launched a shot beyond the midfield line for the score. Gillogly, Venanzi, and Claffee completed the run with one goal each. The Seahawks couldn’t find the back of the net for the remainder of the game and the Knights managed to add two more goals to secure the victory.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Claffee led the Seahawks with a season-high six points, netting four goals and dishing out two assists. Brown and Venanzi followed with three points each, respectively.

Defensively, Tommy Rinder recorded a team-best four-caused turnovers and finished second on the team with five ground balls. Bryce Howard led the Seahawks with six ground balls. In goal, DJ Walker collected 16 saves.

Zach Danneman led the Knights with three goals and three assists.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 11 at Mary Washington | 3 PM | Battleground Athletic Complex

