SALISBURY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Salisbury University Eastern Shore Challenge on Saturday (Apr. 10) afternoon. Below are a few of the top finishes from the meet.

For the men, Avery Arizpe had a strong finish in the 400M Dash, crossing the finish line in fourth place with a time of 51.65. Next, Will Christophel earned a first-place finish in the 800M Run by recording a time of 1:58.97. In the 4x400M Relay, the team of Arizpe, Alexander Behzadi, Christophel, and Christopher Kvech finished third out of eight teams with a time of 3:39.34. Additionally, Behzadi captured a sixth-place finish in the High Jump with a mark of 1.78M. Kvech followed in seventh place with a mark of 1.68M. Nathan Sayers earned a top-10 finish in the 1500M Run by recording a time of 4:33.24.

For the women, Madeleine Blaisdell led the Seahawks in the 1500M Run with a second-place finish, crossing the finish line with a time of 5:11.26. Stacie Lally finished fifth in the event with a time of 5:43.90. Additionally, Ashley Tyler captured a top-10 placement by finishing seventh with a time of 5:47.29. Blaisdell notched another strong performance in the meet with a fifth-place finish in the 800M Run, recording a time of 2:32.46. Lally finished ninth in the event with a time of 2:48.58. Lastly, Lindsey Stevenson won the 5000M Run for the third consecutive meet with a time of 19:17.04.

