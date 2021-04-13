La Plata, MD- The Charles County Department of Health is pausing the administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on the recommendation of the Maryland Department of Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of April 12, there have been six cases reported out of more than 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine administered. This is less than one case in 1,000,000 doses given. The full statement from the CDC and FDA can be read here. Those who have received the J&J vaccination and have developed a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the vaccination should contact their health care provider.

There have been no similar side effects with Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The Charles County Department of Health will continue to provide Moderna vaccines as scheduled.

“COVID-19 infection is still high in Charles County and in the State of Maryland,” said Charles County Health Officer Dianna E. Abney, M.D. “As we continue to see infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19, I encourage residents to continue to get vaccinated. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective.”

For information on vaccine availability throughout the State of Maryland at mass vaccinations, retail pharmacies, and other local clinics, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MDGOVAX. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

