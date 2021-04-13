FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) has announced its weekly awards following the sixth week of the 2021 women’s lacrosse season. St. Mary’s College junior attacker Lucy Gussio earned C2C Offensive Player of the Week accolades, while St. Mary’s College junior defender Stephanie Heffron claimed C2C Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Gussio led the Seahawks on the offensive end with 11 goals and six assists for a total of 17 points on the week. Gussio tallied her 100th career point as a Seahawk in her junior season against Mary Washington. The Baldwin, Maryland native recorded a career-best eight points in a 15-6 victory over Meredith on Apr. 11, notching five goals and three assists.

Heffron led the Seahawk defense with eight caused turnovers, 14 ground balls, and played a crucial role in giving the Seahawks possession off the draw with 21 draw controls.

The #22 Seahawk women’s lacrosse team finished the week with a 3-1 record, defeating #20 Christopher Newport 11-8, Southern Virginia 19-7, and Meredith 15-6. The lone loss of the week came in overtime to #19 Mary Washington.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team will be back in action on Saturday when they host Salisbury at 5 PM on senior day.

